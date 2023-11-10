Open Menu

Hazara Division Inter-District Athletic Championship From Nov 13: RSO Abbottabad

Muhammad Rameez Published November 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Hazara Division Inter-District Athletic Championship from Nov 13: RSO Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Inter-District Hazara Division Boys Athletic Championship will be organized on November 13 at the Tartan Track of the Baloch Regiment Abbottabad, Regional sports Officer Ahmad Zaman told APP here on Friday.

Ahmad Zaman, who is accompanied by former international athlete Muhammad Iqbal, said that athletes from all districts of Hazara Division including Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai Pallas Kohistan and Torghar would participate in 10 different events including 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put, District Throw, Javelin Throw.

In the first phase, all the districts will conduct their athletic meet, followed by selecting teams of all the eight districts that would compete in the Inter-District Athletic Meet. After the Inter-District Athletic Meet, Inter-Divisional Athletic Meet would be organized wherein players from Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Mardan, and Peshawar would participate, Ahmad Zaman added.

A team out of the said Inter-Divisional Athletic Championship would be selected which would take part in the National Athletic Championship on the same venue under the aegis of Pakistan Athletic Federation led by Major General (Retd) Akram Sahi.

He said that all the District Sports Officer and District Athletic Association have been directed to hold their respective athletic meet on the dates given to them already.

He said after completion of the athletic Meet in all eight districts, the select squad of each of the districts would take part in the Hazara Division Inter-Athletic Meet.

Each of the districts would send entries in time so that the Athletic competitions after lapse of almost four years would be organized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by the same at Inter-Division Level and National Athletic Championship.

He said they held a meeting with Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer Ul Islam, who is also President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletic Association who assured all out support to hold Athletic Meets in befitting manners.

Ahmad Zaman shared the dates of the district wise athletic meets as follow:-

District Wise Program

1- Tor Ghar 14-11-2023

2- kolai palas.15-11-23

3- U- Koshish 16-11-23

4- L- Koshish 17-11-23

5- Haripur. 18-11-2023

6- Abbott Abad 19-11-23

7- Batagram 20-11-2023

8- Mansehra 21-11-2023

Ahmad Zaman said Secretary KP Athletic Association Engr. Saif Ul islam and Senior Vice President Muhammad Iqbal, who is also program coordinator of the Commissioner Hazara for all the Athletic Meets, would look after the Meets and entries for various events.

