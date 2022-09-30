ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari would inaugurate the National Women's Basketball Championship starting from October 3 here at Pakistan sports Complex.

Top eight teams from around the country would be in action in the five-days championship to be hosted by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) under the umbrella of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

"All arrangements have been completed for the championship where top eight teams taking part in the event have been divided into two pools", said championship organizing secretary and Federal Basketball Association General Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor.

Ouj-e-Zahoor said Pool "A" comprise defending champion Pakistan Wapda, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Quetta while Pool "B" includes teams from Pakistan Army, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

He said Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari would be chief guest of the opening ceremony of the championship while Director General Pakistan Sports board Col (R) Asif Zaman and other dignities will also be present on the occasion.

"On the opening day matches between teams of Islamabad and Lahore will be played while defending champion Wapda and Quetta, Army and Peshawar, Karachi and Rawalpindi will also compete on the first day.

The semi-final round of the championship would be played on October 6 while final on October 7.

Schedule:.October 3 (Day-1): Lahore vs Islamabad; Karachi vs Rawalpindi; Wapda vs Quetta; Army vs Peshawar.

October 4 (Day-2): Wapda vs Rawalpindi; Army vs Islamabad; Karachi vs Quetta; Lahore vs Peshawar.

October 5 (Day-3): Wapda vs Karachi; Rawalpindi vs Quetta; Islamabad vs Peshawar; Army vs Lahore.