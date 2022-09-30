UrduPoint.com

IPC Minister To Open National Women's Basketball C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published September 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

IPC Minister to open National Women's Basketball C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari would inaugurate the National Women's Basketball Championship starting from October 3 here at Pakistan sports Complex.

Top eight teams from around the country would be in action in the five-days championship to be hosted by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) under the umbrella of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

"All arrangements have been completed for the championship where top eight teams taking part in the event have been divided into two pools", said championship organizing secretary and Federal Basketball Association General Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor.

Ouj-e-Zahoor said Pool "A" comprise defending champion Pakistan Wapda, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Quetta while Pool "B" includes teams from Pakistan Army, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

He said Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari would be chief guest of the opening ceremony of the championship while Director General Pakistan Sports board Col (R) Asif Zaman and other dignities will also be present on the occasion.

"On the opening day matches between teams of Islamabad and Lahore will be played while defending champion Wapda and Quetta, Army and Peshawar, Karachi and Rawalpindi will also compete on the first day.

The semi-final round of the championship would be played on October 6 while final on October 7.

Schedule:.October 3 (Day-1): Lahore vs Islamabad; Karachi vs Rawalpindi; Wapda vs Quetta; Army vs Peshawar.

October 4 (Day-2): Wapda vs Rawalpindi; Army vs Islamabad; Karachi vs Quetta; Lahore vs Peshawar.

October 5 (Day-3): Wapda vs Karachi; Rawalpindi vs Quetta; Islamabad vs Peshawar; Army vs Lahore.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Army Sports Rawalpindi October Women Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooper ..

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooperating with other countries to ..

2 minutes ago
 PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in I ..

PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

1 hour ago
 Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

2 hours ago
 realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price o ..

Realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplo ..

United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.