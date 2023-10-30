KMC strives for promotion of sports, healthy activities: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that KMC is working for the promotion of sports as healthy activities are necessary for any society.

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that KMC is working for the promotion of sports as healthy activities are necessary for any society.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the volleyball tournament at Garden Valley Hall.

He said that we are trying to build sports complexes in all districts of Karachi so that the youth can develop their skills and have ample opportunities to express their talent.

PPP leader Sardar Khan and a large number of people from Gilgit were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab watched the final match of the tournament and praised the players for their good performance and distributed prizes to the winning players at the end of the match.

He said that like cricket, hockey and football, volleyball is also the most popular sport in Pakistan in which national players are performing prominently at the international level. It is important to attract the youth towards healthy physical activities and this type of sports should be fully supported at all levels.

He said facilities for various sports including volleyball have been provided in the KMC Sports Complex under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

He said that we wish that quality competitions will be held here at the city and provincial level and the fans will have the opportunity to watch the best sports. If sports organizations and organizers contact, they will be provided with all kinds of facilities and support, he said.

He congratulated the organizers of the volleyball tournament held at the Garden Valley Hall and said that it would bring forth more new talented players and these players would go on to achieve success at the national and international levels.

He congratulated the winning team of the tournament and the players who showed outstanding performance and said that they should continue to play with hard work, there is no shortcut for success, only those who are the leaders in the field of sports are those who are full of their abilities. Through expression, one succeeds in overpowering the opponent, he said.