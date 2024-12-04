Peshawar defeats Lahore Whites by 125 runs

Peshawar secured a vital victory over Lahore Whites, winning by 125 runs on the third day of their second match in the Quaid Trophy at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Wednesday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Peshawar secured a vital victory over Lahore Whites, winning by 125 runs on the third day of their second match in the Quaid Trophy at Abbottabad cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a 257-run target, Lahore Whites were bundled out for 131 in 23.3 overs as Sajid Khan’s fourth first-class ten-wicket match haul helped his team stay in contention for the final of the tournament. Lahore Whites’ captain Saad Nasim resisted with a 62-ball 56 laced with eight fours and one six but in vain.

Pacers Niaz Khan (3-24) and Mir Hamza (2-38) shared five wickets before Sajid (5-43) took just 6.3 overs to register his 17th first-class five-for and second of the match.

Earlier in the day, Peshawar continued from their overnight score of 14-3 and were dismissed for 141 in 40 overs with No.5 batter Nabi Gul remaining unbeaten for a vital 83 off 138 balls including 12 fours. Lahore Whites’ pacers Mohammad Salman (3-31), Ahmed Bashir (2-29), Naseem Shah (2-30), Ubaid Shah (2-44) shared the ten wickets among them.

Peshawar’s first innings lead of 115 runs came in handy as they managed to set a sizable target of 257 runs.

The third and last match of the triangular stage will be played from 27-30 December between Lahore Whites and Sialkot.

Sialkot sit on top of the triangular stage points table with 27 points while Peshawar are second with 25. Lahore Whites, with one match left, have four points to their name and will have a chance to stake a claim in the final when they take on Sialkot as the tournament resumes on 27 December.

Scores in brief (Day 3 of 4):

Triangular stage – Match 2 - Peshawar beat Lahore Whites by 125 runs at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad

Peshawar 332 all out, 82.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 95, Zubair Khan 71, Mohammad Haris 45, Sajid Khan 43, Nabi Gul 22; Ahmed Bashir 3-54, Naseem Shah 2-79, Ubaid Shah 2-95) and 141 all out, 40 overs (Nabi Gul 83 not out, Sajjad Ibraheem 27; Mohammad Salman 3-31, Ahmed Bashir 2-29, Naseem Shah 2-30, Ubaid Shah 2-44)

Lahore Whites 217 all out, 56.3 overs (Obaid Shahid 75, Saad Nasim 36, Imran Dogar 27, Attyab Ahmed 25; Sajid Khan 5-56, Mir Hamza 3-58, Niaz Khan 2-36 and 131 all out, 23.3 overs (Saad Nasim 56, Mohammad Salman 24 not out, Gauhar Hafeez 22; Sajid Khan 5-43, Niaz Khan 3-24, Mir Hamza 2-38).