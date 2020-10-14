Peshawar to host National Women Hockey Championship in Dec this year: DG Sports KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :As per the desires of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar would host National Women Hockey Championship in December this year, Director General Sports told media men during his visit to Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium to inspect trials of the U16 Talent Hunt Program here on Wednesday.

In this regard, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak has asked the President of the Provincial Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah to hold the National Women's Hockey Championship in Peshawar as per the directives and desire of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

He assured full cooperation and the Directorate of Sports KP would bear all expenses in this connection. He said all affiliated teams with the Pakistan Hockey Federation would participate in the National Women Championship.

Accompanied by Director Sports Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operations Sports Syed Saqlain Shah Shah, District Sports Officer Tahseenullah Khan and Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association Hidayatullah Khan, Director Sports Merged District Muhammad Nawaz Khan and Syed Jafar Shah were also present.

DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak while appreciating the 206 players participating in the trials of the second phase of U-16 said that there is no shortage of hockey talent in our province. He said that Women Hockey Championship is being organized in Peshawar in the light of the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. He said Directorate of Sports would provide full support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association to make the event a successful and memorable event wherein Peshawarites would see top women hockey players in action.

Syed Zahir Shah thanked DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for taking steps for the promotion of both women and men hockey in the province.

He also appreciated Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for giving approval of lying artificial hockey turfs at Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber District, Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium Peshawar, Islamia College Peshawar, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Swat, Mardan and Buner. The work, he said, on the lying of hockey turfs continues in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Hockey, Islamia College, Buner, Swat and Abbottabad. The projects, DG Sports, said, would be completed by December this year.

Mr. Khattak also appreciated President Pakistan Hockey Federation Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, for expressing willingness in holding the National Women Hockey Championship in Peshawar in December this year.

Syed Zahir Shah, Senior member of the Pakistan Hockey Federation board and member of the congress, assured DG Sports that all the affiliated units of the Pakistan Hockey Federation would participate in the National Women Hockey Championship in Peshawar.

DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak said that after a six-month deadlock due to coronavirus, sports activities are now in full swing in all across the province and we are trying to give full opportunities to the athletes.

He said, recently they held Persons with Different Abilities Games in Peshawar, Sports Festival for Transgender and now U16 Talent Hunt Program in which more than 1500 players, both boys and girls are taking part.