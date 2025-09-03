Special Ticket Packages Announced For Asia Cup 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 03, 2025 | 03:24 PM
Physical ticket counters will soon be opened at Dubai International Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to facilitate spectators
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2025) Organizers of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday announced new special offers for cricket fans, introducing three ticket packages starting from AED 475.
The authorities concerned said that a limited number of individual tickets would also be made available in addition to the packages.
Ticket Packages
The first package, priced at AED 475, will allow fans to watch three major group-stage matches: India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman, and the high-profile Pakistan vs India encounter.
The second package, set at AED 525, covers three matches of the Super Four stage, giving spectators a chance to witness top teams compete for a spot in the final.
The third package, also priced at AED 525, includes access to two Super Four matches along with the grand final, making it one of the most attractive options for fans eager to see the tournament’s climax.
To facilitate spectators, physical ticket counters would soon be opened at Dubai International Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The organizers expressed hope that the flexible ticketing options would ensure record attendance and allow more fans to enjoy one of the most anticipated tournaments of the cricketing Calendar.
