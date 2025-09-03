Open Menu

Special Ticket Packages Announced For Asia Cup 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 03, 2025 | 03:24 PM

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

Physical ticket counters will soon be opened at Dubai International Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to facilitate spectators

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2025) Organizers of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday announced new special offers for cricket fans, introducing three ticket packages starting from AED 475.

The authorities concerned said that a limited number of individual tickets would also be made available in addition to the packages.

Ticket Packages

The first package, priced at AED 475, will allow fans to watch three major group-stage matches: India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman, and the high-profile Pakistan vs India encounter.

The second package, set at AED 525, covers three matches of the Super Four stage, giving spectators a chance to witness top teams compete for a spot in the final.

The third package, also priced at AED 525, includes access to two Super Four matches along with the grand final, making it one of the most attractive options for fans eager to see the tournament’s climax.

To facilitate spectators, physical ticket counters would soon be opened at Dubai International Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The organizers expressed hope that the flexible ticketing options would ensure record attendance and allow more fans to enjoy one of the most anticipated tournaments of the cricketing Calendar.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Oman UAE Dirham From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

1 minute ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

16 hours ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

16 hours ago
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

16 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

16 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

16 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

16 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

16 hours ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports