Trials For KP National Hockey League Begins From Peshawar Region

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Trials for KP National Hockey League begins from Peshawar Region

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Trials to select Peshawar Region team for the forthcoming National Hockey League got under way here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Director General sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Chief Selector Olympian Rahim Khan, international Yasir Ismail were also present on the occasion. The other member of the selection committee was Olympian Naeem Akhtar and Yasir islam. Players from Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber District, Mohmand District and other adjoining areas turned up for the day-long trials.

A total of 20 players would be selected from Peshawar Region with three out district players and four international players – two each from National Junior and National Senior teams would be part of a Regional team.

Similarly, such kind of trials would also be organized in other Regional Headquarters including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Malakand would be organized under the aegis of Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asfandyar Khan Khattak was accompanied by Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Development Saleem Razan, Director Events Niamat Ullah Marwat, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Admin Officer Syed Jaffer Shah and Chief Selector Olympian Rahim Khan, and Yasir Islam.

The players would be provided transportation, food, accommodation, kits and other facilities, Asfandyar Khattak said. He said that besides cash prizes, the winning teams would also be given trophies, medals and certificates. The first place team would be given Rs 1 million, the second place team would be given Rs 500,000 and the third place team would be given Rs 300,000 as cash prizes.

It was for the first time that Chief Minister KP took the decision of holding the League in order to provide a much needed boost to the national game of hockey, DG Sports said.

The eight teams comprising Peshawar Falcon, Malakand Tigers and Dera Ismail Khan Stallions, Kohat Eagles, Hazara Warriors, Bannu Panthers, Mardan Bears and Tribal Lions. According to the schedule of Hockey League the trials at Kohat would be held on September 15, Swat on September 16, Dera Ismail Khan on September 18 and Bannu on September 19.

Trials would be held in Abbottabad on September 21 and Mardan on September 23.

