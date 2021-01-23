City to have cold & dry weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the province including the provincial capital during next 24 hour.

However, fog is likely in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Sahiwal and R.

Y. Khan.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country till tonight. Continental air is prevailing over central and southern parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature were recorded in the city as 15 and 7 degrees centigrade respectively on Saturday.