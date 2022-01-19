UrduPoint.com

Cold, Cloudy Weather To Prevail In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar here on Wednesday forecast cold and cloudy weather in most of the province during next 24 hours

However, light rain with snow over the hills was expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat and Kurram districts.

On Wednesday, the weather remained cold and cloudy in most of the province. However, light rain with snow over the hills occurred in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Orakzai, Khyber, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I.Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

The lowest temperature was recorded as -03�C in Kalam and Malam Jabba.

