KP Govt Releases Rs 39mln For Financial Assistance Of Rains, Snowfall Victims
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 09:53 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, an amount of Rs 39 million has been released for financial assistance to the heirs of victims of various incidents caused by recent torrential rains and snowfall in the province.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the cheques of the financial assistance have been disbursed amongst the heirs of 37 individuals who have lost their lives in the incidents due to the inclement weather in the different districts of the province including Swat, Bajaur, Charsadda, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Mardan,
Mohmand, Bannu, Khyber, Swabi and Laki Marwat, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the chief minister has directed the concerned authorities to also disburse the cheque of financial assistance among the victims in the rest of the districts.
Ali Amin Gandapur said that the provincial government will not leave the affected families alone, adding that all available resources would be utilized in order to provide them immediate relief and financial assistance.
He has directed all the concerned divisional and district administrations to personally monitor the rehabilitation activities in rain and snow affected areas, adding that all activities including opening of roads and rehabilitation of other infrastructures should be completed in the shortest possible time.
