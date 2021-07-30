Low intensity rainfall likely in various parts of country: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday indicated chances of low intensity rainfall in various parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

"The intensity of monsoon rains will be less from now onwards in different parts of the country", Meteorologist, PMD, Rashid Bilal said while talking to APP.

The official conveyed that there were no chances of heavy rainfall in the country for the next few days.

According to the daily weather report, Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

While isolated heavy falls are also expected in northeast Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

The synoptic situation has revealed that the monsoon currents were still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during the next few days.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 62 mm, Balakot 29, Peshawar 21, Parachinar 05, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 04), Cherat 02, Punjab: Toba Tek Singh 37, Mangla, Jhang 06, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 16, Airport 05) , Rawalakot 10, Garhi Dupatta 03, Kotli 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar, Astor 03 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dalbandin 43 C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nokundi, Rohri, Dadu and Sibbi 42 C.