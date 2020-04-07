Mainly dry weather forecast, rain at few places in Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday. However rain thunderstorm is expected at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely persist on northeast Punjab Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas in next 12 to 24 hours.

During past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However rainfall recorded in milimeter (mm) in Kakul, Malamjabba 18, Dir 17, Bannu 14, SaiduSharif 12, Parachinar 10, DI Khan 08, Mirkhani 06, Peshawar (City, AP 03), Chitral 03, Balakot 02, Punjab: Murree 18, Noorporthal 08, Jhang, Bahawalnagar 07, Joharabad, Toba Tek Singh 06, Faisalabad 05, Kasur, DG Khan 04, Attock, Lahore, Okara, Bahawalpur 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad, Garhidupatta 05 and Rawalakot 01.

Today's highest maximum temperatures (C) were recorded at Mithi 42C, Tandojam 41C and Chhor 40C.