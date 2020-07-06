UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Humid Weather Forecast, Rain At Isolated Places

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 08:31 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain/wind-thundershowers is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eastern/southern Punjab, Northeastern Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night.

Seasonal Low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moist Monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and southern parts of the country. Weak westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, Rain/wind-thundershower occurred in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Karachi along with Sindh.

Weather remained hot & humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Sindh: Karachi (Saddar 43, Faisal Base 26, North Nazimabad 22, Masroor Base 12, Met Observatory 10, Jinnah Terminal 09, Landi 03, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Surjani Town 01), Hayderabad 03, Dadu, Sukkur 02 and Jacobabad 01,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 13, Malamjabba 05, Saidu Sharif 03, Balochistan: Zhob 11, Sibbi 10, Barkhan 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore, Gilgit, Bagrote 03, Gupis 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad, GarhiDopatta 06, Punjab: Gujranwala 03, Multan 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 45, Sibbi and Hafizabad 42C.

