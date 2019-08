Mainly hot, humid weather to persist in most party of country 19 Aug 2019

The Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country in next 24 hours, with rain/wind-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country in next 24 hours, with rain/wind-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Hazara, Malakand Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded in millimeters in past 24 hours was: Punjab: T T Singh 40mm, Sialkot 32, Hafizabad 27mm, Noorpur Thal 22mm, Mangla 14mm, Sahiwal 09mm, Faisalabad 08mm, Sargodha 07mm, Jhang 06mm, Jhelum 05, Murree, Gujrat and Bahawalnagar 04, Multan 03, Gujranwala, M.B.Din and Joharabad 01; Kashmir: Kotli 31, Gari Dupatta 25 and Muzaffarabad 09; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 27, D.I Khan 20, Bannu 17, Pattan 07, Mirkhani, Parachinar, Kalam and Malamjabba 04 and Peshawar City 02; Balochistan: Barkhan 10; andGilgit Baltistan: Gupis 02.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday were: Sibbi 42C, Sukkur and Rohri 41C.