Met office forecast another severe heat wave in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Meteorological department warns of probability of heat wave becoming severe across Sindh again from Wednesday onwards.

Mercury may rise to 50 C in certain areas of the province even temperature in coastal belt might cross the mark of 40, the met department forecast in a heat wave alert issued here on Tuesday.

The most parts of the province are likely to remain in the grip of heat wave like conditions for coming days after slight relief mainly due to dust storms and gusty winds following soaring temperatures across the country at beginning of the May.

The met office predicts that daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 48-50C in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Nawabshah Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot and Ghotki districts while 44-46 C in Hyderabad Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar and Tharparker districts.

Karachi, Thatta and Badin may also experience very hot or hot weather with maximum temperature reaching at 40-42C.

On Tuesday the highest maximum temperature in C was recorded at Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad as high as 48 while at Larkana, Sakrand, Dadu and Mohenjodaro at 46.

Earlier in April weather remained sizzling hot in most of the province and the hottest day and night temperatures records have broken in number of cities during the month while rain fall remained largely below normal.

It was the warmest ever April since 1961 as national mean monthly temperature was 28.36 C, being 4.05 C warmer than monthly-average while night time (minimum) temperature remained 3.02 C warmer than country-average of and mean maximum (daytime) temperature at country-level was 5.02 C warmer than average.

Continuous very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water (reservoirs), crops, vegetable and orchards besides increased energy and water demand.

Warning of heat stroke due to high temperature the met department advised general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and take precautionary measures including special care for the needs of livestock and pets.

Farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly while judicious use of water is requested as well in all aspects of life.