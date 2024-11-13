MET Office Predicts Rain In Lahore From Nov 14 To 16
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 11:05 PM
As the smog continued to haunt the citizens in the provincial capital, the MET office predicted strong winds and rain in the upper regions of the country including Lahore from November 14 to 16
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) As the smog continued to haunt the citizens in the provincial capital, the MET office predicted strong winds and rain in the upper regions of the country including Lahore from November 14 to 16.
The MET officials said between November 14 and 16, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore were likely to experience light rain with strong winds and thunder while rain with strong winds and thundershowers was also expected in GB.
The MET officials added there was a possibility of reduction in smog in Potohar, KP and Upper Punjab regions of Islamabad during rains, air pollution was expected to decrease and air quality will improve due to rains.
According to the MET office, heavy fog was expected in the plains of Punjab after the rains, and the concerned agencies have been instructed to be alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward incident.
They added that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was also present over northern parts of the country.
Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -04°C while in Lahore it was 17°C and maximum was 25.2°C.
