Open Menu

MET Office Predicts Rain In Lahore From Nov 14 To 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 11:05 PM

MET office predicts rain in Lahore from Nov 14 to 16

As the smog continued to haunt the citizens in the provincial capital, the MET office predicted strong winds and rain in the upper regions of the country including Lahore from November 14 to 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) As the smog continued to haunt the citizens in the provincial capital, the MET office predicted strong winds and rain in the upper regions of the country including Lahore from November 14 to 16.

The MET officials said between November 14 and 16, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore were likely to experience light rain with strong winds and thunder while rain with strong winds and thundershowers was also expected in GB.

The MET officials added there was a possibility of reduction in smog in Potohar, KP and Upper Punjab regions of Islamabad during rains, air pollution was expected to decrease and air quality will improve due to rains.

According to the MET office, heavy fog was expected in the plains of Punjab after the rains, and the concerned agencies have been instructed to be alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

They added that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was also present over northern parts of the country.

Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -04°C while in Lahore it was 17°C and maximum was 25.2°C.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Alert Rawalpindi November From Rains

Recent Stories

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

2 minutes ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

3 minutes ago
 Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parli ..

Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament

11 minutes ago
 BISP strives to improve lives of deserving familie ..

BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid

11 minutes ago
 Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump suppo ..

Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support

11 minutes ago
 Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump ..

Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

11 minutes ago
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption convic ..

Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction

11 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused i ..

The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case

18 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commen ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..

18 minutes ago
 Teenage boy abducted in Taxila

Teenage boy abducted in Taxila

18 minutes ago
 Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost fo ..

Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism

18 minutes ago
 War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as ..

War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather