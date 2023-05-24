UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather In Most Parts Of Country: Met Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Partly cloudy weather in most parts of country: Met Office

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday.

Met Office predicted, that wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain (with hailstorm at isolated places) is also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is affecting most central and upper parts of the country and is likely to persist for the next two days.

During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm recorded in Central Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan. Partly cloudy hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country. Rainfall(mm): Sindh: Sakrand 17, Punjab: Faisalabad , Murree 16, Noorpurthal 12, Joharabad, M.

B. Din 10, Sargodha 08, Chakwal, Jhelum 03, Sialkot (City 03, A/P 02), Hafizabad 02, Islamabad (City 02, Saidpur, Golra, Bokra, A/P 01), Rawalpindi ( Chaklala, Kacheri 01), Attock, Kasur, Mangla 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 15, Muzaffarabad (City & A/P 04), Garhidupatta 03, Kotli 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 10, Malamjabba 06, D I Khan (A/P 05, City 04), Drosh, Mirkhani 04, Kalam 04, Bacha Khan (A/P) 03, Peshawar (A/P 03, City 02), Kalam, Pattan 02, Dir (Upper 02, Lower 01), Chitral, Cherat 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 09, Astore 08, Skardu 06, Gupis 05, Bunji 03,Balochistan: Kalat 08.

Today's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's: Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad 45, Mohenjo Dharo, Padidan, Sukkur, Dadu 44, Rohri, Larkana and Khairpur 43.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Murree Saidpur Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Sukkur Larkana Sialkot Jacobabad Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khairpur Dadu Chitral Dir Kalat Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Sakrand Rohri I Khan All

Recent Stories

Road carpeting from Chase Up Store near Nipa to Si ..

Road carpeting from Chase Up Store near Nipa to Sindbad Amusement Park completed ..

28 seconds ago
 Aim of celebrating Pakistan Martyrs' Day to pay ho ..

Aim of celebrating Pakistan Martyrs' Day to pay homage to martyrs: Balochistan g ..

29 seconds ago
 KP Apex Committee takes decisions to prevent viole ..

KP Apex Committee takes decisions to prevent violent incidents

31 seconds ago
 Currently no intention to conduct CSS examination ..

Currently no intention to conduct CSS examination in Urdu: Minister for Parliame ..

2 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of plea ag ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of plea against arrest of Jamal Ansari

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Unsuccessfully Tried to Attack Ship of Rus ..

Ukraine Unsuccessfully Tried to Attack Ship of Russian Black Sea Fleet - Moscow

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.