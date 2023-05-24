Partly cloudy weather in most parts of country: Met Office

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday.

Met Office predicted, that wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain (with hailstorm at isolated places) is also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is affecting most central and upper parts of the country and is likely to persist for the next two days.

During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm recorded in Central Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan. Partly cloudy hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country. Rainfall(mm): Sindh: Sakrand 17, Punjab: Faisalabad , Murree 16, Noorpurthal 12, Joharabad, M.

B. Din 10, Sargodha 08, Chakwal, Jhelum 03, Sialkot (City 03, A/P 02), Hafizabad 02, Islamabad (City 02, Saidpur, Golra, Bokra, A/P 01), Rawalpindi ( Chaklala, Kacheri 01), Attock, Kasur, Mangla 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 15, Muzaffarabad (City & A/P 04), Garhidupatta 03, Kotli 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 10, Malamjabba 06, D I Khan (A/P 05, City 04), Drosh, Mirkhani 04, Kalam 04, Bacha Khan (A/P) 03, Peshawar (A/P 03, City 02), Kalam, Pattan 02, Dir (Upper 02, Lower 01), Chitral, Cherat 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 09, Astore 08, Skardu 06, Gupis 05, Bunji 03,Balochistan: Kalat 08.

Today's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's: Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad 45, Mohenjo Dharo, Padidan, Sukkur, Dadu 44, Rohri, Larkana and Khairpur 43.