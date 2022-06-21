UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecasts Rains, Windstorms In Different Parts Of Country

Published June 21, 2022

PMD forecasts rains, windstorms in different parts of country  

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and a few hailstorms may also occur at scattered places during the forecast period.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2022) Rain-windstorm with thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Sindh and northeast Balochistan during next twelve hours.

Heavy falls may trigger land sliding in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 48 hours. Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local Nullahs/Rivers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Northeast Balochistan. Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore and Quetta twenty-two, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-three, Gilgit fifteen, Murree eleven and Muzaffarabad seventeen degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-windstorm and thundershower is expected in Srinagar and Leh, cloudy with chances of Rain-windstorm/thundershower (isolated heavy fall and few hail storm) in Jammu and Baramula, cloudy weather with chances of rain-windstorm /thundershower (a few heavy fall) in Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh five, Anantnag and Shopian eleven degree centigrade.

