Rain expected in different parts of country

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kohat, Bannu divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kohat, Bannu divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Maximum temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning remained:�������� ��Islamabad 20�C degree centigrade, Lahore 26�C, Peshawar 24�C, Karachi 28�C,Quetta 19�C,� Murree and Gilgit 14�C and Muzaffarabad 18�C.