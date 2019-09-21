UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Expected In Different Parts Of Country

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 01:10 PM

Rain expected in different parts of country

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kohat, Bannu divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kohat, Bannu divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Maximum temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning remained:�������� ��Islamabad 20�C degree centigrade, Lahore 26�C, Peshawar 24�C, Karachi 28�C,Quetta 19�C,� Murree and Gilgit 14�C and Muzaffarabad 18�C.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Weather Peshawar Bannu Quetta Murree Kohat Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.