Rain expected in KP on Feb 9-10

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted rain on February 9 and 10 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted rain on February 9 and 10 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Regional Weather Forecasting Center Peshawar informed that a westerly wave was likely to approach western parts of the country on Wednesday night, February 8 and likely to grip most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, February 9 and may persist till Friday, February 10.

Rain-wind and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills (with moderate to isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall) is expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kurram and Khyber districts from Wednesday night to Friday.

Rain-wind and thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North and South Waziristan districts on Thursday and Friday.

Moderate to heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Khyber and Kurram districts during the forecast period.

Rain may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts during the forecast period.

Tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.