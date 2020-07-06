UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast For City During Next 24 Hours

Mon 06th July 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain, coupled with wind-thunderstorm, is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moist Monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and southern parts of the country.

A weak westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, partly cloudy weather is expected in Southern/Central parts of the province. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Lahore and Potohar region.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 35 and 28, respectively on Monday.

