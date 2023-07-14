Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2023) Rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms is predicted in various regions of Pakistan, including Kashmir, the Pothohar region, northeast and south Punjab, northeast Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the next 12 hours.

During this period, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall occurring at isolated locations. The weather is expected to remain hot and humid in other parts of the country.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also issued a forecast for heavy rains in certain areas of Sindh province, including Karachi, during the upcoming weekend.

According to the current weather patterns, monsoon currents originating from the Arabian Sea are consistently affecting the upper and central regions of the country and are anticipated to continue in the coming days.

Between July 14 and July 16, a few areas, including Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, and Mirpur Khas, may experience heavy rainfall.

On Thursday, Senator Sherry Rehman, the Federal Minister for Climate Change, cautioned through a tweet that there is a possibility of low-lying areas being flooded due to heavy rains in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from July 13 to 17.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, the Meteorological Office recorded temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius in Islamabad, 29 degrees in Lahore, 30 degrees in Karachi and Peshawar, 24 degrees in Quetta, 17 degrees in Gilgit and Murree, and 25 degrees in Muzaffarabad.

The weather forecast for the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as provided by the Meteorological Office, indicates partly cloudy weather with the possibility of rain, wind, and thunderstorms in Jammu, Shopian, and Baramula. Additionally, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind, and thunderstorms is expected in Pulwama and Anantnag, while Srinagar and Leh may experience partly cloudy conditions.