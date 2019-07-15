UrduPoint.com
Rain Turns Weather Pleasant In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:07 PM

Rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

The provincial capital on Monday received rain which is also likely to persist during next 24 hours,said Weather department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The provincial capital on Monday received rain which is also likely to persist during next 24 hours,said Weather department.

The rain turned the weather pleasant and provided respite to the people from hot and dry weather conditions.

According to Met office, wind-thunder/storm rain with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Kashmir,Islamabad, Rawalpindi,Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad,Lahore divisions,while at isolated places in D.G.Khan and Sahiwal divisions.

However,wind-thunderstorm/rain scattered places in Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Kashmir in last 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation,seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents were reaching upper parts of the country.Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hours: Attock 27,Lahore(Ap 27,City 06),Layyah 11,Chakwal 10,Jhelum 09,Murree,Mangla 08,Islamabad (AP: Golra 06, ZP trace),Joharabad 04,Kasur 03,M.B.Din 02,Gujrat 01.

The experts have predicted that prevailing weather conditions would persist during next 24 hours.

