Rain-wind thundershower expected in various parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Punjab and east/northeast Balochistan during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Isolated heavy fall is also expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan during the period.

The synoptic situation indicates that moist currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.

Moist currents from Bay of Bengal were also reaching upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

The PMD has warned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan, while it may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 05-08.

Heavy falls may cause flash floods in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah and Musa Khel from July 06-08.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred in upper/central Punjab, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. While hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 291 mm, Nishtar Town 277, Qurtba Chowk 270, Shahi Qila, Gulshan Ravi 268, Johar Town 260, Tajpura 249, Farrukhabad 237, Iqbal Town 232, Mughalpura 215, Head Office Wasa 208, Chowk Nakhuda 205, Upper Mall 192, Samanabad 178, Airport 159, City 153), Kasur 81, Gujranwala 79, Jhelum 53, Sialkot (City 45, Airport 37), Mangla 42, Chakwal 40, Mandi Bahauddin 39, Noorpur Thal 38, Gujarat 32, Narowal 31, Kot Addu 26 , Hafizabad 18, Murree 17, Faisalabad 10, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 07, Chaklala 01), Bhakkar 06, Joharabad, Sargodha 04, Khanewal 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 33, Malam Jabba 28, Dera Ismail Khan (City 25, Airport 05) ,Balakot 20, Dir (Lower 19, Upper 04), Saidu Sharif 10, Parachinar 07, Pattan 06, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 26, Airport 21), Garhidupatta 12, Rawalakot 08, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 07, Gilgit, Hunza 03 and Astore 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 46 C and Sibbi 45 C.