Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.05 281.55

EURO EUR315.45314.89

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9427 1.9393

BRITISH POUND GBP375.06 374.39

SWISS FRANCCHF337.51 336.91

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD201.92 201.57

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.90 180.58

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.04 28.99

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.17 27.12

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.28 42.20

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.19 165.

89

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 217.25 216.87

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 35.99

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2017 0.2013

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.25 39.18

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 65.47 65.36

THAI BAHT*THB 8.48 8.47

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.33 77.20

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.20 75.07

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.81 77.67

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 918.91 917.28

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.6292

GBP 374.9048

EUR 315.6782

JPY 1.9395

SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-05-2025

APP/as/