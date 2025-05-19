Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 19 May 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 08:09 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.05 281.55
EURO EUR315.45314.89
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9427 1.9393
BRITISH POUND GBP375.06 374.39
SWISS FRANCCHF337.51 336.91
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD201.92 201.57
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.90 180.58
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.04 28.99
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.17 27.12
DANISH KRONE DKK 42.28 42.20
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.19 165.
89
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 217.25 216.87
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 35.99
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2017 0.2013
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.25 39.18
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 65.47 65.36
THAI BAHT*THB 8.48 8.47
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.33 77.20
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.20 75.07
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.81 77.67
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 918.91 917.28
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.6292
GBP 374.9048
EUR 315.6782
JPY 1.9395
SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-05-2025
APP/as/
Recent Stories
DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit
Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated with patriotic zeal in Shikarpur
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 19 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
More Stories From Business
-
SECP issues Consultation paper on promoting Shariah-Compliant intermediaries31 minutes ago
-
FDA to auction commercial plots, public utility sites on 21st2 hours ago
-
Cherat Cement proposes use of solid waste as alternative fuel4 hours ago
-
PSX gains 40 points4 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.4,000 to Rs.342,500 per tola4 hours ago
-
Pakistan strengthens commitment to GIs, for sustainable export growth: Commerce Minister4 hours ago
-
Food exports decrease 1.04%, imports increase 0.56% in 10 months6 hours ago
-
Mobile phone imports decreases 14.21% to $1.254 bn in 10 months7 hours ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 May 20252 minutes ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 19 May 20252 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago