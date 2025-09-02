Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.15281.65

EURO EUR329.98329.40

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9101 1.9067

BRITISH POUND GBP381.64 380.96

SWISS FRANCCHF352.20 351.58

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.13 204.77

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.54 184.21

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.98 29.93

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.20 28.15

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.21 44.13

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.10 165.

81

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.55 219.17

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.16 36.10

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2028 0.2024

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.51 39.44

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.73 66.62

THAI BAHT*THB 8.74 8.73

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.83 76.69

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.20 75.07

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.57 77.43

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.14922.51

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.7029

GBP 381.0032

EUR 330.0713

JPY 1.914

SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-09-2025

APP/mzr/