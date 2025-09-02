Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 02 September 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 07:17 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.15281.65
EURO EUR329.98329.40
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9101 1.9067
BRITISH POUND GBP381.64 380.96
SWISS FRANCCHF352.20 351.58
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.13 204.77
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.54 184.21
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.98 29.93
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.20 28.15
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.21 44.13
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.10 165.
81
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.55 219.17
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.16 36.10
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2028 0.2024
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.51 39.44
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.73 66.62
THAI BAHT*THB 8.74 8.73
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.83 76.69
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.20 75.07
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.57 77.43
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.14922.51
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.7029
GBP 381.0032
EUR 330.0713
JPY 1.914
SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-09-2025
APP/mzr/
