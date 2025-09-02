Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 02 September 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 07:17 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.15281.65

EURO EUR329.98329.40

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9101 1.9067

BRITISH POUND GBP381.64 380.96

SWISS FRANCCHF352.20 351.58

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.13 204.77

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.54 184.21

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.98 29.93

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.20 28.15

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.21 44.13

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.10 165.

81

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.55 219.17

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.16 36.10

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2028 0.2024

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.51 39.44

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.73 66.62

THAI BAHT*THB 8.74 8.73

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.83 76.69

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.20 75.07

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.57 77.43

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.14922.51

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.7029

GBP 381.0032

EUR 330.0713

JPY 1.914

SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-09-2025

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for P ..

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming Wor ..

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilatera ..

PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties 

1 hour ago
 T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lo ..

T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..

2 hours ago
 Cambridge launches Pakistan edition of Climate Que ..

Cambridge launches Pakistan edition of Climate Quest to empower youth with clima ..

2 minutes ago
 Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

2 hours ago
Vegetable exports increase 43.2% to $430 mln

Vegetable exports increase 43.2% to $430 mln

2 minutes ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

3 hours ago
 Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

2 minutes ago
 Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

3 hours ago
 Protecting human lives top priority: ACS

Protecting human lives top priority: ACS

2 minutes ago
 TikToker Samiya Hijab Harassment Case: suspect arr ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab Harassment Case: suspect arrested over murder, abduction t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business