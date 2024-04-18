Beijing's gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded 1.05 trillion yuan (about 148 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2024, up 6 percent year on year, local authorities have said

In the first three months of this year, the added value of the municipality's Primary industry totaled 1.

5 billion yuan, up 3.2 percent year on year, while that of its secondary industry reached 131.04 billion yuan, up 7.3 percent year on year, according to a press conference on Thursday.

The added value of Beijing's tertiary industry grew 5.8 percent to 925.6 billion yuan.

Beijing has set a GDP growth target of about 5 percent for 2024.