Beijing's GDP Up 6 Pct In Q1
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Beijing's gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded 1.05 trillion Yuan (about 148 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of 2024, up 6 percent year on year, local authorities have said.
In the first three months of this year, the added value of the municipality's Primary industry totaled 1.
5 billion yuan, up 3.2 percent year on year, while that of its secondary industry reached 131.04 billion yuan, up 7.3 percent year on year, according to a press conference on Thursday.
The added value of Beijing's tertiary industry grew 5.8 percent to 925.6 billion yuan.
Beijing has set a GDP growth target of about 5 percent for 2024.
