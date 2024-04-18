Open Menu

Beijing's GDP Up 6 Pct In Q1

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 06:27 PM

Beijing's GDP up 6 pct in Q1

Beijing's gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded 1.05 trillion yuan (about 148 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2024, up 6 percent year on year, local authorities have said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Beijing's gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded 1.05 trillion Yuan (about 148 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of 2024, up 6 percent year on year, local authorities have said.

In the first three months of this year, the added value of the municipality's Primary industry totaled 1.

5 billion yuan, up 3.2 percent year on year, while that of its secondary industry reached 131.04 billion yuan, up 7.3 percent year on year, according to a press conference on Thursday.

The added value of Beijing's tertiary industry grew 5.8 percent to 925.6 billion yuan.

Beijing has set a GDP growth target of about 5 percent for 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Beijing Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian stri ..

Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian strikes

12 seconds ago
 Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing vic ..

Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing victory over Pakistan in series o ..

1 second ago
 Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Irani ..

Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Iranian attack

13 seconds ago
 Turkish foreign minister to hold talks with Dutch ..

Turkish foreign minister to hold talks with Dutch counterpart in Netherlands

15 seconds ago
 Paris says 'no grounds' for Burkina Faso to expel ..

Paris says 'no grounds' for Burkina Faso to expel French diplomats

18 seconds ago
 Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO

Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO

5 minutes ago
IHC reinstates Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting t ..

IHC reinstates Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail

5 minutes ago
 Six hotels sealed, ten held over bread rates viola ..

Six hotels sealed, ten held over bread rates violations

5 minutes ago
 Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold literary ses ..

Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold literary session on Ganoo Saamtani’s boo ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews performance of price control ..

Commissioner reviews performance of price control magistrates

5 minutes ago
 China's Q1 goods, services trade surplus exceeds 6 ..

China's Q1 goods, services trade surplus exceeds 60 bln USD

5 minutes ago
 Harmful ketchup producing factory seized

Harmful ketchup producing factory seized

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business