CDWP clears 25 development projects worth Rs 236.71 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that cleared 25 development projects worth Rs 236.71 billion.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Planning Ministry, Members Planning Commission and representatives from the various ministries and divisions.

According to a news release, the forum considered 29 projects related to the ministries of National food Security; National Health Services Regulations and Coordination; Planning Development & Special Initiatives; Cabinet Division; Communication and the Ministry of education & Professional Training.

The projects that the forum approved include Pakistan-Korea Joint Programme on Certified Seed Potato Production worth Rs 985.067 million, Professional Capacity Building & Extension in Agriculture TEVT National Reform Programme worth Rs 4,000 million, Detailed Exploration of Uranium Resources in Bannu Basin & Kohat Plateau (Phase �V) worth Rs1050 million with the (direction to rationalize the cost), Reconnaissance Survey of Mineral Resources RSMR(Phase-II) worth 1060 million with direction to (rationalize the cost), Installation, On- Grid Solar Power System at PNRA Buildings worth Rs 80.630 million, Implementation of Online Billing Solution (Sehel) Under Public Financial Management Reforms at Federal/Provincial levels worth Rs1,995.710 million with direction to (rationalize the cost), Procurement of Equipment for Establishment of Cancer Hospital in ICT worth 7,476.010 million and National Health Programme worth Rs 6,382,783 million.

Similarly, the it cleared the Construction of Paharpur-Sidra Morr (N-55) Road D.I Khan Development Package worth Rs 2,678.251million, Upgradation of Kundal Interchange (M-14) to Tajazai Road (N-55) D.

I, Khan Development Package worth 9,224.950 million, Construction of Bhong Interchange on Sukkur Multan Motorway (M � 5) at its intersection with Bhong � Sadiqabad (Revised) worth 1,826.569 million, Construction of Interchange on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM) at Salloke worth Rs1,606.444 million, Construction of Jamal Din Wali Interchange on Sukkur Multan Motorway (M-5) worth 1,448.502 million, Construction of Interchange at Taraygarh On Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway (M-3) to facilitate people of Warburton, District Nankana Sahib worth Rs1,596.529 million, Infrastructure Upgradation of Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works worth Rs 9,963.607 million, Establishment of Qasim Rail Freight Terminal at Load Out Station, Karachi worth Rs 4,293.068 million and Action To Strengthen Performance For Inclusive and Responsive Education Programme ASPIRE Rs 525.78 million and construction of an interchange at M-3 Abdul Hakim Motorway at Essan, Saharanpur District Sheikphura worth Rs 1,332.828.

The CDWP recommended the construction of the Khwazakhela -Besham Expressway worth Rs 79,130.878 million, the construction of the Sindh Coastal Highway worth Rs16, 204.303 million and the Kachhi Canal Project Restoration of Flood Damages 2022 Rs 8,569.253 million and Programme for Elimination of Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Infection in ICT,GB and AJK worth Rs 35,411.950 million, National Multi-sectoral Nutrition Programme to reduce Stunting & other forms of Malnutrition worth Rs 8,583.3000 million, revised PC-1 for Dualization of Rawalpindi-Kahuta Road over Sihala Railway Pass & Kahuta bypass worth Rs 23845.020 million, Provision of Basic Education facilities in Educational Institutional of ICT under Federal Directorate of Education worth Rs 7490.596 million with directions to rationalize the cost.