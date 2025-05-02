EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 279.73 280.76
GBP 376.27371.84
EUR 319.77 316.03
JPY 1.9464 1.9236
SAR 75.38 74.49
AED 76.99 76.
59
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3285
LIBOR 3M 4.2597
LIBOR 6M 4.0776
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.45278.07275.16272.70269.97 267.18264.67
EUR316.29315.05 312.37310.17 307.69 305.03 302.72
GBP371.86370.05 366.22362.98359.37355.67 352.62
