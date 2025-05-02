Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 10:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) (02-05-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 279.73 280.76

GBP 376.27371.84

EUR 319.77 316.03

JPY 1.9464 1.9236

SAR 75.38 74.49

AED 76.99 76.

59

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3285

LIBOR 3M 4.2597

LIBOR 6M 4.0776

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.45278.07275.16272.70269.97 267.18264.67

EUR316.29315.05 312.37310.17 307.69 305.03 302.72

GBP371.86370.05 366.22362.98359.37355.67 352.62

APP/as/

