EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) (04-09-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.51 280.47
GBP 380.71376.22
EUR 330.41 326.53
JPY 1.9125 1.8898
SAR 75.56 74.68
AED 77.20 76.
28
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.2500
LIBOR 3M 4.1538
LIBOR 6M 4.0078
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.32279.05276.39274.13271.61 269.02266.68
EUR326.97325.82 323.35321.23 318.86 316.36 314.07
GBP376.45374.78371.25368.24 364.83361.32358.19
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..
Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgi ..
US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates24 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 20251 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 20252 hours ago
-
FBR proceeds against officers involved in regularization of smuggled vehicles12 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b13 hours ago
-
“34th Anniversary of the Republic of Tajikistan Independence” Ceremonies kicked off in Islamaba ..13 hours ago
-
Senate body starts deliberations on ‘Virtual Assets Ordinance Bill, 2025’13 hours ago
-
FESCO resolves 424 consumer complaints in open courts11 hours ago
-
UAF VC urges collective OIC efforts for agricultural prosperity13 hours ago
-
ICCI calls for export facilitation Roadmap to boost global trade12 hours ago
-
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) leads COMCEC Sustainability Task Force Web ..13 hours ago