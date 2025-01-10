Federal Minister For Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Meets Pakistani Students In Korea
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, during his official visit to South Korea, held a meeting with Pakistani students studying in Korea at the Pakistan Embassy in Seoul
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, during his official visit to South Korea, held a meeting with Pakistani students studying in Korea at the Pakistan Embassy in Seoul.
The students shared their experiences of studying in Korea, praising the country’s advanced education system.
They also provided valuable suggestions on increasing the number of Pakistani students pursuing education in Korea,said a press release issued here on Friday.
The minister appreciated their insights and assured them that their inputs would be considered for future initiatives to strengthen educational ties between Pakistan and Korea.
Recent Stories
Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising
UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest supplier
People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative ass ..
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets Korea Eximbank Official in S ..
Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to ..
Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakista ..
Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3.1 billion in remittances, rej ..
KP food authority raided water filtration plants to check quality
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applauds security forces for elimina ..
UK sanctions 15 figures linked to Venezuela's 'fraudulent' Maduro
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Commends Forces for Successful Intelligence Based ..
African ambassadors call for enhancing trade and investment relations
More Stories From Business
-
Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising12 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets Korea Eximbank Official in Seoul14 minutes ago
-
UK sanctions 15 figures linked to Venezuela's 'fraudulent' Maduro40 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets Pakistani students in Korea32 seconds ago
-
Growers to be motivated for early cultivation of cotton crop5 hours ago
-
Advanced transportation provides robust foundation for global, regional trade: CEO DP World Group5 hours ago
-
Inflow of workers’ remittance records 32.8% growth in H1FY255 hours ago
-
PSX continues to face downward trajectory5 hours ago
-
China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases5 hours ago
-
Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 20247 hours ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs1.9 trillion in market5 hours ago
-
PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiatus8 hours ago