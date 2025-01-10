Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets Pakistani students in Korea

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, during his official visit to South Korea, held a meeting with Pakistani students studying in Korea at the Pakistan Embassy in Seoul

The students shared their experiences of studying in Korea, praising the country’s advanced education system.

They also provided valuable suggestions on increasing the number of Pakistani students pursuing education in Korea,said a press release issued here on Friday.

The minister appreciated their insights and assured them that their inputs would be considered for future initiatives to strengthen educational ties between Pakistan and Korea.