KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1125% PA 1.8625% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.2984% PA 1.0484% PA

For 12 months 0.4305% PA 1.3055% PA

For 2 Years 0.4305% PA 1.8055% PA

For 3 Years 0.4305% PA 2.0555% PA

For 4 years 0.4305% PA 2.3055% PA

For 5 years 0.4305% PA 2.4305% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.0051% PA 0.7449% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1418% PA 0.8918% PA

For 12 Months 0.3394% PA 1.2144% PA

For 2 Years 0.3394% PA 1.7144% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3394% PA 1.9644% PA

For 4 years 0.3394% PA 2.2144% PA

For 5 years 0.3394% PA 2.3394% PA

EURO VALUE 29 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0847% PA 0.8347% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0956% PA 0.6544% PA

For 12 Months -0.1351% PA 0.7399% PA

For 2 Years -0.1351% PA 1.2399% PA

For 3 Years -0.1351% PA 1.4899% PA

For 4 years -0.1351% PA 1.7399% PA

For 5 years -0.1351% PA 1.8649% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2127% PA 0.5373% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2400% PA 0.5100% PA

For 12 Months 0.1280% PA 0.7470% PA

For 2 Years 0.1280% PA 1.2470% PA

For 3 Years 0.1280% PA 1.4970% PA

For 4 Years 0.1280% PA 1.7470% PA

For 5 years 0.1280% PA 1.8720% PA