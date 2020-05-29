Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fri 29th May 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1125% PA 1.8625% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.2984% PA 1.0484% PA
For 12 months 0.4305% PA 1.3055% PA
For 2 Years 0.4305% PA 1.8055% PA
For 3 Years 0.4305% PA 2.0555% PA
For 4 years 0.4305% PA 2.3055% PA
For 5 years 0.4305% PA 2.4305% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29 05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.0051% PA 0.7449% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1418% PA 0.8918% PA
For 12 Months 0.3394% PA 1.2144% PA
For 2 Years 0.3394% PA 1.7144% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3394% PA 1.9644% PA
For 4 years 0.3394% PA 2.2144% PA
For 5 years 0.3394% PA 2.3394% PA
EURO VALUE 29 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0847% PA 0.8347% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0956% PA 0.6544% PA
For 12 Months -0.1351% PA 0.7399% PA
For 2 Years -0.1351% PA 1.2399% PA
For 3 Years -0.1351% PA 1.4899% PA
For 4 years -0.1351% PA 1.7399% PA
For 5 years -0.1351% PA 1.8649% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2127% PA 0.5373% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2400% PA 0.5100% PA
For 12 Months 0.1280% PA 0.7470% PA
For 2 Years 0.1280% PA 1.2470% PA
For 3 Years 0.1280% PA 1.4970% PA
For 4 Years 0.1280% PA 1.7470% PA
For 5 years 0.1280% PA 1.8720% PA