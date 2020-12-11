UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:09 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: M.T Lahore Tanker Mol Generosity Container Ship Pacific Da Wn General Cargo Castor N Container Ship Leo Paramount Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Kmtc Nhava Sheva Oriental Jasmine Ym Eternity Ds Cougar Pacific Da Wn Idc Diamond EXPECTED SAILING: Castor N 11/12/20 Wei Chi 12/12/20 Rdo Endeavour 12/12/20 Msc Chiara 12/12/20 Achilleas S 12/12/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Nilufer Sultan 11/12/20 D/12000 Chemical Merapi 11/12/20 D/35000 Mogas Cape Moreton 11/12/20 D/L Container Cosco Oceania 11/12/20 D/L Container Mohar 11/12/20 L/21250 Cement Seahope II 11/12/20 D/52500 Wheat Navig8 Sirius 12/12/20 D/1057 Base Oil As Sophia 12/12/20 D/L Container As Sicilia 12/12/20 D/L Container Ksl Xinyang 12/12/20 D/2472 General Cargo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 163,740 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,608 metric tons of export cargo and 126,132 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 34,602 23,870 58,472 B Bulk Cargo ------ 44 44 Clinkers ------ 11,251 11,251 Dap 6,802 6,802 Rice ------ 2,343 2,343 Wheat 27,747 ------ 27,747 Sugar ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 56,981 100 57,081

