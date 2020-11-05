The representatives of industrialists and traders of Hyderabad warmly welcomed three years massive package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for industrial development

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The representatives of industrialists and traders of Hyderabad warmly welcomed three years massive package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for industrial development.

The businessmen said that the incentives granted under this package would surely bring a new area of progress and prosperity with employment to jobless people of the country.

The package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan is timely and major achievement in strengthening the economy of the country, they said.

The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry including Chairman Parvez Faheem Noorwala, Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Shahid Soomro and Vice Chairman Mehmood Ahmed have eulogized the announcement of the Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that such incentives will boost up the industrial activities in the country. It will not only strengthen the economy of the country but also open new markets abroad for country's products and also open the door of employment for jobless people of the country, they added.

With announcement of the massive relief package including 50 percent reduction in energy tariff, a deep sense of happiness and satisfaction had been prevailed among small medium entrepreneurs as they would be able to pool their due share for bringing a new era of progress and prosperity with export of country made products to international markets, they said.

However, they said that phase wise reduction of 25 percent in energy tariff small, medium and big industries could bring more fruitful results in rapid enhancement of GDP as well as record exports and job opportunities to jobless persons at their doorsteps.

The steps being initiated by the government are clearly showing positive economic indicators in right direction however time is required to achieve desirable goals in bringing improvement of industrial sector, they said and congratulated the economic team of the Prime Minister including Federal ministers Omer Ayub Khan, Asad Umer, Hammad Azhar and Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for preparing such beneficial relief package.

Besides grant of incentives in energy sector, the Prime Minister Imran Khan should also announce relief package for big industries so that economic activities could be geared up with fast pace.

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has eulogized the energy package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that it will not only beneficial for the industrialists but also help in enhancing foreign reserves with exports of country made products to international markets.

In a statement, he said that the industrialists of the country are feeling satisfaction with announcement of energy package however, he said that such incentives should also be announced for big industries which also suffered huge financial losses due to lockdown as a result of COVID-19.

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fahad Hussain Shaikh said the massive three years relief package for industrial sector with reduction of power tariff for commercial consumers will definitely boost the industrial activities in the country.

The grant of incentives to small and medium enterprises and omitting peak hour electricity charges are also the major decision for bring new era of development in industrial sector, he said and added that the economic policies of the government of Premier Imran Khan had already enhanced the exports and the present decision will definitely achieve required goals of rapid enhancement in foreign reserves, he added.

The HCCI President said the Prime Minister Imran Khan fully committed to revive the industrial sector and the incentives granted to construction sector clearly indicating his efforts to strengthen the economy of the country. The revival of industrial sector will also overcome the issue of unemployment in the country, he added.