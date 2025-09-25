PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,043 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish on Thursday, gaining 1,043.42 points, an increase of 0.66 percent, closing at 159,280.09 points against 158,236.68 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,673,571,032 shares valuing Rs.55.278 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,780,973,159 shares valuing Rs. 54.522 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 486 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 208 recorded gains and 237 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 41 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 406,344,273 shares at Rs.7.38 per share, followed by Cnergyico PK with 207,134,630 shares at Rs.8.85 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 174,061,613 shares at Rs.

1.76 per share.

The top gainers were Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited, share prices of which increased by Rs.70.39 to close at Rs.9,594.95, and Nestle Pakistan Limited, which rose by Rs.35.60 to close at Rs.8,435.00.

The major losers were PIA Holding Company LimitedB, which declined by Rs.1,556.18 to close at Rs.28,042.82, and Khyber Textile Mills Limited, which fell by Rs.184.99 to close at Rs.1,924.82.

In the futures market, 557,601,500 shares were traded as compared to 477,942,000 shares on the previous trading day, while the total value stood at Rs.27.119 billion against Rs. 29.009 billion previously.

As many as 328 future market companies traded shares out of which 160 witnessed gains, 163 losses whereas 5 companies remained stagnant.