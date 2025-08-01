Open Menu

SAPM Haroon Meets Uzbek Ambassador To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Upcoming Visit To Uzbekistan

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

SAPM Haroon meets Uzbek Ambassador to discuss bilateral cooperation, upcoming visit to Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday held a meeting with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev and discussed the forthcoming visit to Uzbekistan and avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated on strengthening ties in light of the Prime Minister’s vision and directives, emphasizing enhanced trade, investment, and mutual collaboration, said a news release.

Discussions also covered potential agreements aimed at deepening economic relations between the two countries.

Key areas of focus included trade cooperation, B2B engagements and the establishment of a warehouse in Peshawar to support logistics and commerce.

They also explored collaboration in various sectors such as industry, agriculture, transport, mining and minerals.

Haroon highlighted the potential for joint ventures in the tractor and mining industries, and stressed the importance of identifying new opportunities to achieve the $2 billion trade target with Uzbekistan.

He further shared plans for delegations from both countries to hold meetings in sectors including Information Technology, e-commerce, and banking.

The Uzbek Ambassador expressed keen interest in Pakistan’s textile industry and invited SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan to visit Uzbekistan’s Techno Park.

Additionally, the Ambassador showed interest in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector.

SAPM noted that Uzbekistan imports $3 billion worth of pharmaceutical products annually, presenting a significant opportunity for Pakistan’s pharma industry.

He added that both countries would also collaborate in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence and e-commerce to drive innovation and economic growth.

At the conclusion of the meeting, SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan presented a traditional souvenir to Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev as a gesture of goodwill and to commemorate the strong bonds between the two countries.

More Stories From Business