Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Maersk Cairo, MSC Positano, Sky Runner, Naeba Galaxy, Bam Bam and Ivan carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively during last 24 hours & while another Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Umm Al-Amad’ also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Petroleum Gas carrier ‘Ivan-6’ expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 107,426 tonnes, comprising 70,185 tonnes imports cargo and 37,241 export cargo carried in 3,084 Containers (1,354 TEUs Imports & 1,730 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Ariadni, Umm Al-Amad and Maersk Cairo & another ship ‘MSC Shina-V’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, EETL and QICT are respectively on today 30th April, while two more container ships, Nagoya Express and One Theseus are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.

APP/MSQ