SMEDA launches Digital skill training for women entrepreneurs of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) launched a Digital Skill Training programme for equipping female entrepreneurs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with essential e-commerce tools to grow their businesses at the global level.

The training, attended by around 75 businesswomen, comprised practical sessions on the use of different platforms of social media for business expansion.

President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar, Rabia Busri inaugurated the session which was moderated by renowned trainer, Gulalai.

Welcoming the participants, Provincial Chief of SMEDA, Rashid Awan said that Digital Literacy Training for Women Entrepreneurs is a flagship programme of SMEDA which has been launched nationwide in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

This initiative aims to equip women with essential digital skills, empowering them to utilise digital platforms and tools for business growth while ensuring they are well-versed in digital security and safety.

The digital literacy training programme is designed to empower women entrepreneurs by providing them with practical tools and insights to navigate the digital landscape effectively.

With the right knowledge, women entrepreneurs will be better positioned to grow, manage and sustain their businesses in the competitive yet enabling digital world, Rashid added.

He said such training would also be held in other major cities of KP to reach out to the maximum number of businesswomen in the province.

Appreciating the initiative, President WCCI, Rabia Busri said the effort is very timely and significant while keeping in view the shift in global trading trends from personal visits of mega marts to online purchases.

The whole world is shifting towards digital commerce after the COVID-19 pandemic and it's very important to equip our businessmen and women with modern-day demands of trade and business, Rabia commented.

She expressed the hope that SMEDA’s efforts would benefit thousands of women entrepreneurs in learning modern ways of doing business on digital platforms.

“Apart from women entrepreneurs, the Digital Literacy Programme of SMEDA also offers opportunities for start-ups by imparting skill training to newcomers”, said Rahima Riaz, Focal Person Women Entrepreneurship SMEDA.

Talking to APP, Rahima said SMEDA is giving special focus to aspiring businesswomen and is chalking out different programme for their digital literacy.

She said our women folk have great potential and will for doing business and need some awareness along with a little push for starting.

The majority of the participants of Digital Skill Training were involved in businesses including beautician, textile, handicraft, cooking, frozen food, baking etc.

Participants of the training were very thankful to SMEDA for arranging such useful training for them and expressed hope for the very positive impact of the initiative on their businesses.

The attendants highly appreciated the detailed presentation and training tools unfolded to them by the trainer and Resource Person, Ms. Gulalai.

They expressed the hope that using new tools and techniques would benefit them a lot in approaching different online platforms and show the cashing of their products in international markets.