COVID-19 claims six more lives in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 taken away six more lives in the province, while 232 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 103,314,while so far the total number of deaths in the province exceeded 2,342 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 121 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,43 in Rawalpindi,1 in Jehlum, 3 in Gujranwala, 2 in Sialkot, 5 in Gujrat,2 in Faisalabad, 24 in Multan, 1 in Vehari, 1 in Sargodha,2 in Mianwali, 1 in Khushab, 2 in Chiniot,1 in Jhang, 10 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Layyah,3 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Sahiwal, 2 in Okara and five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,555,123 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 97,384 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.