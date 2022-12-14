20 senior registrars promoted to assistant professors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education has promoted 20 senior registrars of various specialties to the position of assistant professors through DPC on the direction of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

According to the sources on Wednesday, among those who were promoted from senior registrars to assistant professors are Dr. Mazhar Qadir Khan, Dr. Jawaria Yunus, Dr. Muhammad Usman Khalid and Dr. Muhammad Shehzad from University of Child Health Sciences, Dr. Uzmat Rasool, Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar Tariq and Dr. Muhammad Sharif Shahid from Nishtar Hospital Multan, Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Gohar from Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Dr. Muhammad Irfan Farid, Dr. Hafiz Sajjad Haider, Dr. Asghar Alamgir and Dr.

Irfan Ahmed from Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Dr. Nazia Mahmood, Dr. Muhammad Atiqur Rehman, Dr. Raghib Iqbal from Sheikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan, Dr. Shehzadi Isma Tahsin from Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, Dr. Muhammad Arshad from Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi and Dr. Nasrukail from Bahawal Victoria Hospital. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that it is hoped that all assistant professors who get promotion will serve more patients than before.

The department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education has made record promotions of doctors and nurses since 2018. The minister congratulated all the lucky ones who were promoted from senior registrars to assistant professors. She also congratulated Secretary Health Dr Ahmad Javaid Qazi and his team.