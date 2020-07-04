42 more COVID-19 patients died, 1585 new cases : Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that 42 more COVID-19 patients died lifting the death toll to 1501 while 1585 new cases emerged when 10,718 samples were tested raising the tally to 92,306 in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that 42 more COVID-19 patients died lifting the death toll to 1501 while 1585 new cases emerged when 10,718 samples were tested raising the tally to 92,306 in the province.

Sharing a daily coronavirus situation report in a statement, he said that overnight 42 patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus. Now the number of patients died due to coronavirus had reached to 1501 which constituted 1.6 percent death ratio, he added.

He said that 10,718 samples were tested which detected 1585 new cases constituting 15 percent detection rate. So far 491,768 samples have been tested against which 92306 cases were diagnosed all over Sindh, he said and added the overall detection ratio came to 19 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that at present 38,417 patients were under treatment, of them 36,515 in home isolation, 299 at Isolation centers and 1603 in different hospitals.

He added that at present 733 patients were in critical condition, of them 98 were on ventilators.

The CM said that 1480 more patients recovered overnight and now the number of patients recovered so far has reached 52,388 that constituted 57 percent recovery rate.

He said that out of 1585 new cases 928 belonged to Karachi, they include 262 East, 221 South, 121 Korangi, 116 Central, 105 Malir and West 103.

He added that Sukkur had 107 new cases, Hyderabad 76, Ghotki 65, Matiari 31, Thatta 16, Khirpur 14, Jacobabad 13, Badin 13, Naushehroferoze 12, Sanghar and Umerkot nine each, Kambar eight, Mirpurkhas seven, Jamshoro six, Larkana four and Dadu, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazirabad one each.

The chief minister urged people to cooperate with the administration in implementation of selective lockdown and observe SOPs to keep everyone safe and secure.