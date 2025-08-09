Accused arrested involved in hawala-hundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested an accused

involved in illegal Currency exchange and hawala-hundi.

According to the FIA spokesperson, a team from the Corporate Crime Circle Lahore apprehended

the accused, Gul Amir, from Azam Cloth Market who was allegedly involved in operating illegal

currency exchange and hawala transactions.

During the raid, the FIA recovered Rs 6.4 million with receipts related to hundi/hawala dealings

and other digital evidences from the accused.

The accused has been taken into custody and further investigations are underway.