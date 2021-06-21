AJK EC asks Chief Secretaries, Commissioner Isb to ensure implementation of code of conduct in AJK Polls

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission on Monday issued directives to the Chief Secretaries of all the four provinces and Commissioner Islamabad for the implementation of the code of conduct effectively in connection with the scheduled general elections for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly on July 25th

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission on Monday issued directives to the Chief Secretaries of all the four provinces and Commissioner Islamabad for the implementation of the code of conduct effectively in connection with the scheduled general elections for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly on July 25th.

"The AJK Election Commission has consulted with the Ministry of Home affairs government of Pakistan for the deployment of Pak Army, Rangers and Punjab Constabulary to maintain law and order and peaceful conduct of the Elections on the polling day", the AJK government sources told APP.

The Election Commission has also asked Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to consult with the concerned authorities of all the provisional governments to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct, in letter and spirit, in the light of the proposals presented by all the political parties and not to announce any development scheme and desist from utilizing government resources in the Constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan.