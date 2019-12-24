ANF destroyed 1,725 kg drugs during a burning ceremony in Islamabad

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday organized its Drug Burning Ceremony 2019 at Islamabad.Secretary Minister of Narcotics Control Amjad Javed Saleemi was chief guest of the event

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday organized its Drug Burning Ceremony 2019 at Islamabad.Secretary Minister of Narcotics Control Amjad Javed Saleemi was chief guest of the event.

DG ANF (Pakistan), Foreign Dignitaries, Officials of Law Enforcement Agencies, High Ranking Military and Civil Officials, International Partners on Drug Control, NGOs, Civil Society, sports Organizations, Celebrities, Media Persons and Students from different educational institutions were participants of the ceremony.Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI (M) while addressing the event said that menace of drugs is one of the most damaging and life crippling threat for society and ANF is striving for its absolute elimination to achieve the goal of "Drug Free Society".

He added that ANF is vigorously executing its assigned tasks with utmost dedication and determination.He apprised that 1,725 Kg of narcotics are being burnt today, however, this year ANF burnt a total of 453.902 metric tons of drugs worth $ 7716.334 million, including recent drug burning ceremonies at Peshawar and Lahore.DG ANF told that ANF is continuously launching "Anti-Drug Drives" in major cities, with special focus on educational institutions.While presenting a brief account of professional performance of ANF, DG ANF apprised that during 2019, ANF registered 1, 405 cases, arrested 1,611 persons involved in drug trafficking while seized 28.720 Kg Opium, 92.788 Kg Heroin, 771.50 Kg Hashish, 3.113 Kg Cocaine, 64.748 Kg Amphetamine, 0.095 Kg Ecstasy Tablets, 10.754 Kg Xanax Tablets, 24.950 Kg Ephedrine, 728.50 Liquor and 0.353 Kg Intoxicative Material.Arif Malik told the participants that during year 2019, out of 1,405 arrested accused, they were given punishments, hence making 89% successful conviction rate.

Further, this year ANF has frozen Assets worth Rs 10584.675 million.While addressing, DG ANF added that in year 2019, ANF has undertaken 702 drug abuse prevention and awareness raising activities throughout the country.

Talking about drug treatment facilities, he apprised that in addition to already established 3x MATRCs at Islamabad, Quetta & Karachi, ANF has established a 50x bedded Female & Juvenile Ward (25 beds for Women & 25 for Children) at existing MATRC Karachi and a 25 bedded MATRC Sukkur has also started functioning.

He apprised that ANF has provided free drug treatment to 1136 drug addicts at its Drug Treatment Centers in year 2019.He added that, Pakistan is a poppy free country since 2001 but the region produces over 90% of the world's opiates which puts Pakistan in double jeopardy of being a victim as well as a transit country.

The recent inauguration of China-Pakistan Joint Border Liaison Office (BLO) at Sost Border is a great achievement which will help both the countries in countering border smuggling and sharing of experiences between the countries.Secretary Minister of Narcotics Control Amjad Javed Saleemi stated that Pakistan is facing both internal and external threats; and under such circumstances, drug crime is badly affecting our society.

Hence, it is mandatory to tackle this menace with iron hands. ANF is rendering extraordinary endeavors to counter drug trafficking at national and international level.The Secretary lauded ANF's achievements and its role as a specialized force in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level.

He assured his all-out support to ANF for addressing the inadequacies of the force to tackle the menace more vigorously.