ANF seizes 2.9 metric tons drugs in 31 operations: arrests 21 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 2.9 Metric Tons narcotics valuing US $ 227.5 million in international market, arrested 21 culprits including one foreigner and impounded seven vehicles while conducting 31 counter-narcotics strikes.

According to an ANF spokesman on Thursday, the seized drugs comprised 1165.600 kg Heroin, 1727 kg Hashish, 23 kg Opium and 113000 Tabs (Roche Tab, Lyrica Capsules, Xanax Tab and Valium Diazepam Tabs).

As per details, the staff of Police Station ANF Turbat intercepted a car and recovered 25 kg Heroin from Baloch Chowk, District, Kech. In another operation, Police Station Quetta recovered 20 kg Hashish from a car at Quetta Chamman road District, Quetta.

In third operation, PS ANF Gawadar recovered 70 kg Heroin from Coastal mountainous area of Jiwani at District Gawadar. In fourth Operation Police Station ANF Panjgur recovered 35 kg Hashish from abandon house at District Panjgur.

In fifth operation Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 1576 kg Hashish from Killi Dolangi Tehsil Gulistan & District Qilla Abdullah. In sixth operation, PS ANF Nokundi recovered 1050 kg Heroin from a vehicle at Girdi Jungle Tehsil Dalbandin, District Chaghi.

The staff of ANF Police Station Dina while establishing naka, at Tarakai Toll Plaza, Main GT Road Jhelum recovered four kg Hashish from accused Manzoor Ahmed, resident of Sialkot, travelling in a passenger bus.

In another operation Police Station ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a suspected consignment containing four cartons at Private Courier Company and recovered 895 grams suspected powder which was concealed in ladies purse from the consignment.

In third operation, Police Station ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Farhad Ullah r/o Bannu at Islamabad International Airport, Islamabad and recovered 6000 Xanax Al-Prazolam Tabs weighing 744 grams.

In fourth operation, PS ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation on GT Road, Rawalpindi, intercepted a motorcycle and recovered 460 grams Hashish from accused Hassan Bin Maqsood r/o Rawalpindi. In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Dina intercepted a truck on GT Road, Jhelum and recovered 4.800 kg Hashish which was concealed in secret cavities of the vehicle while an accused namely Khan Zameer was arrested on the spot.

ANF Lahore intercepted a suspected consignment containing a pair of shoes at Cargo Complex Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 192 grams Heroin.

In another operation, Police Station ANF Mianwali raided on MM Road Mianwali, seized a car and recovered 24 kg Hashish. In third operation, Police Station ANF Sialkot arrested an accused namely Muhammad Sharif r/o Multan at Sialkot International Airport and recovered seven kg Heroin.

In fourth operation, PS ANF Lahore arrested an accused namely Abid Hussain r/o Mandi Bahauddin at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 5.

080 kg Heroin.

The staff of ANF KP Police Station Kohat in collaboration with FC recovered 4.800 kg Hashish from area Sada Para Chinar road near Tapu Sama cricket ground. In another operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar intercepted a car at Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar during naka and recovered 2.400 kg Hashish. An accused namely Sajjid Hassan r/o Charsada apprehended on the spot.

In third operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar conducted an Intelligence Based Operation near Speerah nullah Killi Jamrud Khyber and recovered four kg Heroin.

In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar in collaboration with ASF arrested an accused namely Kamran Khan r/o Mardan and recovered 6255 Valium Diazepam Tabs weighing 1.100 kg.

In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar intercepted a van at Shin Qamar and recovered 14 kg Hashish and arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ilyas r/o Khyber. In sixth operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Abrar Bakhtiar r/o Afghanistan and recovered 18 kg Opium.

In seventh operation, PS ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Hazrat Ali r/o Peshawar and recovered 600 grams Hashish. In eighth operation, PS ANF Peshawar arrested an accused from passenger Bus at Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar during naka and recovered 1.300 kg Hashish.

In ninth operation, PS ANF Peshawar arrested an accused lady namely Samia with a child namely Iqra age six years r/o Peshawar near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar from a passenger bus and recovered 3.600 kg Hashish.

In tenth operation, PS ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Ishraq Muhammad r/o Attock at Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar from passenger van and recovered 1.300 kg Hashish. In eleventh operation, PS ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Muhammad Jan r/o Peshawar from passenger van at Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar and recovered 4.800 kg Hashish.

ANF Hyderabad raided near Ayoub Hotel National Highway Hyderabad and recovered five kg Opium and 30 kg Hashish from a car. Accused namely Manzoor Khandro r/o Larkana and Muhammad Ali r/o Sanghar were apprehended on the spot. In another operation, ANF Karachi intercepted a suspected consignment and recovered 3.250 kg Heroin. In third operation, ANF Karachi arrested accused namely Mehrab Ali r/o Sukkur and recovered 2800 Roche Tabs.

In fourth operation, ANF Karachi seized two containers at PICT Seaport, Karachi and recovered 98000 Xanax Tabs weighing 22.800 kg and 63000 Lyrica Capsules weighing 28.500 kg kept in container which was booked by M/S Meerab Enterprises Lahore, being sent to M/S Dar Al-Hamrya Garments trading LLC Dubai, UAE. In fifth operation, ANF Karachi intercepted a parcel at Private courier company, being sent to UK and recovered 280 grams Heroin, concealed in 26 Lollypops.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are underway.