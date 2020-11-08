ANF seizes drugs valuing US$ 67.871 mln during last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 1922.148 Kilograms (kg) narcotics valuing US$ 67.871 million internationally by conducting as many as 17 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to ANF weekly report,a copy available with APP, the Force also arrested 19 culprits including 3 ladies and impounded 7 vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised of 1782.3 Kg Hashish, 8.698 Kg Heroin, 51.600 Kg Opium, 78 Kg Amphetamine and 1.550 Kg Roche Tabs (Rivtril Clonazepam).

ANF Balochistan, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Balochistan, Quetta recovered 1669 Kg Hashish from a dry rainy nallah at Killi Dolangi Tehsil Gulistan and District Qilla Abdullah.

In another operation, the staff of Police Station Gwadar recovered 78 Kg Amphetamine (with packing) from Kalar Kolanch in mountain hidden in bushes at District Gwadar.

In third operation, Police Station Quetta recovered 6 Kg Opium and 21 Kg Hashish alongwith Motorcycle at Pishin road near Yaro Chowk District Pishin.

ANF Rawalpindi, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi, establishing a naka near Motorway Link Road, Tehsil & District Islamabad, stopped Daewoo Bus and recovered 4.400 Kg Hashish from shoulder bag of the accused Rafiq Ahmed resident of Islamabad.

In another operation, Police Station ANF Islamabad, intercepted a suspected consignment at Air Express International Courier Service, GPO Al-Aman Plaza Rawalpindi and apprehended an accused namely Irtaza Ali resident of Rawalpindi who was trying to book parcel/consignment on behalf of Syed Ali Hamza Kazmi resident of Rawalpindi to Saleem a resident of UK and recovered 2.340 Kg Heroin which was concealed in polythene shopping bags.

In third operation, Police Station Dina intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car during a naka at Tarakai Toll Plaza, Main G.T Road Sohawa, District Jhelum and recovered 2 Kgs Hashish from secret cavities of the said vehicle.

Two accused namely Shehzad Akhtar, Rana Muhammad Arshad residents of AJK were arrested on the spot.

In fourth operation, Police Station Dina apprehend a lady accused namely Mehr Zarin resident of Swabi during a naka at Tarakai Toll Plaza, Main G.T Road, Shoawa, District Jhelum and recovered 2.200 Kg Heroin from lady purse of arrested lady accused.

In fifth operation, the staff of Police Station Dina intercepted a Suzuki Alto Car during a naka at Motorway Link Road, Tehsil & District Islamabad, and 3.300 Kg Hashish recovered from the personal possession of arrested accused namely Shakeel Khan (Driver), Abid Khan and Muhammad Jalal residents of Peshawar.

In sixth operation, the staff Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi establishing naka near Motorway link road Tehsil & District Islamabad and recovered 2.200 Kg Hashish from arrested accused, Muhammad Rahim resident of Charsadda.

In seventh operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi intercepted a Pakistani national namely Umar Ayaz resident of Bannu at Islamabad International Airport, Islamabad who was travelling to Damam (KSA) and recovered 9330 x Roche Tabs (Rivtril Clonazepam) weighing 1.550 Kg.

ANF Punjab, the staff of Police Station, Regional Directorate, Lahore intercepted one Pakistani national accused Muhammad Ramzan resident of Sargodha at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore who was travelling to UAE through Etihad Airline and recovered 1.018 Kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in trolly bag.

In another operation, the staff of Police Station Multan intercepted a Truck and recovered 38.400 Kg Hashish near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Muzaffargarh-Multan road Multan from secret cavities of seized Truck.

Three accused namely Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Razzaq and Abdul Rehman were arrested on the spot.

In third operation, the staff of Police Station Faisalabad intercepted a Honda City Car and recovered 3 Kg Hashish near Sahiawala Motorway Toll Plaza Faisalabad from secret cavities of seized car.

Accused namely Muhammad Saddique resident of Sargodha was arrested on the spot.

In fourth operation, Police Station, Lahore intercepted a suspected parcel which was booked for Australia, and recovered 2.140 Kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in sets of water taps.

Sender name of said parcel Muhammad Aslam Khan resident of Bahawalpur and recipient name Amanjit Badwan resident of Australia.

In fifth operation, the staff of Police Station, Lahore near Kot Abdul Malik Motorway Toll Plaza, Lahore intercepted a Honda City Car and recovered 45.600 Kg Opium & 30 Kg Hashish from secret cavities of seized vehicle.

Accused namely Zia Ul Haq resident of Malakand was arrested on the spot.

ANF Sindh, the staff of Police Station Hyderabad conducted a raid near Badeen Bus Stop Hyderabad and recovered 9 Kg Hashish from the personal possession of arrested accused Hafeez Ullah resident of Karachi and lady accused Arbali resident of Sanghar.

ANF KP, on tip off ANF Peshawar intercepted a lady accused namely Samina Bibi resident of Kohat and recovered 1 Kg Heroin.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.

