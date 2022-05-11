UrduPoint.com

Balanced Application Of Fertilizers Recommended For Better Cotton Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Balanced application of fertilizers recommended for better cotton production

Farmers must get soil analyzed from laboratory to get knowledge of soil strength and weaknesses to ensure balanced application of fertilizers for healthier cotton production, said the spokesman of Agriculture Department on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Farmers must get soil analyzed from laboratory to get knowledge of soil strength and weaknesses to ensure balanced application of fertilizers for healthier cotton production, said the spokesman of Agriculture Department on Wednesday. He said that need-based or balanced application of fertilizers could increase cotton production by 25-30 percent.

He said that farmers having weaker soil must apply 1.75 bags of DAP, 3.5 bags of Urea, 1.5 bag of SOP or MOP per acre and the soil with medium strength would need 1.5 bags of DAP, 3.25 bags of Urea, 1.5 bag of SOP or 1.25 bags of MOP. The spokesman added that the fertile land should get 1.25 bag of DAP, 3 bags of Urea, 1.5 bags of SOP or 1.25 bags of MOP. The recommendation is meant for main cotton sowing areas including Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan, he told.

The spokesman also prescribed fertilizers application in secondary cotton sowing areas including Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bakhar, Mianwali, Kasur, Okara and Pakpattan.

He said that weak soil in secondary cotton areas should get 1.75 bags of DAP, 3.25 bags of Urea, 1.25 bags of SOP or one bag of MOP. Medium fertile land should get 1.5 bags of DAP, 3 bags of Urea, 1.25 bags of SOP or one bag of MOP. Fertile land should get 1.25 bags of DAP, 2.5 bags of Urea, 1.25 bags of SOP or a bag of MOP.

Farmers should apply full recommended quantity of potassium and phosphorous fertilizers at the time of sowing. However, in case of Nitrogen, one-third be applied at the time of sowing, one-third at buds formation and remaining at flower stage, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Agriculture Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Khanewal Lodhran Mianwali Muzaffargarh Pakpattan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Cotton From

Recent Stories

Marri inaugurates Call Centre in PBM premises

Marri inaugurates Call Centre in PBM premises

1 minute ago
 Timber smuggler arrested, 108 sleepers confiscated ..

Timber smuggler arrested, 108 sleepers confiscated

1 minute ago
 Sajjad Azhar appointed Commissioner-IR (Legal)

Sajjad Azhar appointed Commissioner-IR (Legal)

1 minute ago
 VC Gomal University organises Eid reunion party fo ..

VC Gomal University organises Eid reunion party for foreign students

1 minute ago
 UK Ready to Provide Any Assistance to Sweden in Ev ..

UK Ready to Provide Any Assistance to Sweden in Event of Attack - Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 Imran's attempt to block remittances a conspiracy ..

Imran's attempt to block remittances a conspiracy against Pakistan: Talal Chaudh ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.