Benazir Bhutto: A champion of democracy, a harbinger of peace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The sweet memories of charismatic leader Benazir Bhutto, who attained the distinction of being the first elected women Prime Minister of the Muslim world and twice premier of Pakistan, are still alive in the hearts and minds of the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, who remembered her as the true champion of democracy, a role model and harbinger of peace.

Like other provinces, the people, politicians, civil society, lawyers, human rights activists, and workers of the Pakistan People's Party in Khyber Pakthunkhwa have paid glowing tributes to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on the occasion of her 15 death anniversary observed with great respect and admiration on Tuesday.

Besides collective prayers, Quran Khwani and condolence references were also held by PPP workers in all districts of KP where speakers paid glowing tributes to her political and democratic services besides sacrifices for the nation.

On December 27, 2007, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun and bomb attack after addressing a mammoth election rally at historic Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi that left the entire nation in endless mourning and deep shock.

Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, 54, was one of the very few international-stature personalities, who embraced martyrdom while being surrounded by a sea of supporters outside Liaquat Bagh and immortalized forever.

A leader of a great quality of head and heart with a taste of political know-how, Benazir Bhutto had left a luxurious life and came to Pakistan after an exile on October 18, 2007, with an aim to rid the country of dictatorship and put it on the path of democracy, peace, and development.

Despite severe threats to her life, the daughter of one of Pakistan's most charismatic politicians and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had followed the rich tradition of her illustrious family and did not flee danger, but instead embraced martyrdom by not bowing to pessimists and dictatorial forces.

On October 18, 2007, when she arrived in Karachi from Dubai, hundreds of thousands of her supporters from across Pakistan thronged the port city to welcome her beloved leader. Even the deadly explosion at Karsaz Karachi's rally where about 140 people were killed and more than 450 wounded could not deter her from political struggle as the celebrated leader knew that only democracy was a remedy to the topsy-turvy setup of the country, elimination of terrorism and solution of peoples' problems at that time.

"Death was meaningless for Benazir Bhutto Shaheed as she came to Pakistan for the socioeconomic emancipation of poor and underprivileged, revival of genuine democracy and peace in the country despite severe threats to her life," said Nighat Orakzai, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) while talking to APP.

"BB Shaheed lived for people and died for them," she said, adding Benazir Bhutto always thought about the welfare of 222 million Pakistanis and openly condemned terrorism that cost her life." She said Benazir Bhutto was martyred when she tried to restore genuine democracy and peace in Pakistan besides bringing Muslim countries and the West closer. Nighat said the imperialists and inimical forces removed her from the political scene in a bid to destabilize Pakistan and keep Pakhtoons backward.

"Benazir Bhutto Shaheed loved islam from the core of her heart and had great regard for eastern values and culture. In spite of her education in top universities and colleges of the west and being two-times elected PM, she upheld the eastern traditions and did not deviate from the Islamic teachings," she said.

"Benazir Bhutto proved her claim to be the "Daughter of the East" as she always covered her head with her traditional white headscarf and never shook hands with any dignitary, which spoke of her great love for Islam.

" She said even the opponents and critics believe that the country had never produced leaders that matched Bhuttos.

Hamza Khan, PMLN Nowshera President said Benazir Bhutto's thinking was democratic and progressive as she wanted to strengthen democracy in Pakistan. He said BB kept the torch of democracy alive by shedding her blood at Liaquat Bagh.

Professor Dr AH Hilali, former Chairman of the Political Science Department at the University of Peshawar, said that Benazir Bhutto's assassination was a great loss to the country as she was the identity of Pakistan. He said her assassination had saddened entire progressive and democratic leaders in the world.

He said forces loyal to democracy should now learn that wrangling between the political parties would only strengthen the hands of anti-democratic forces and that our past 75 years' parliamentary history was replete with such happenings as is evident from the murder of first prime minister Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi in 1951.

Malik Azamat Khan, former Minister of State and PPP leader said that 'Shaheed-e-Jamhooriat' considered KP as her second home and loved Pasthuns as she knew that they had greatly suffered during the war on terror.

On December 1, 2007, when she came to Peshawar during her election campaign amid "Jiye Bhutto and Long Live Benazir" full-throated slogans from hundreds of thousands of PPP supporters, BB said, "I seek your help and cooperation to turn this land of Pashtuns into a peaceful zone. "I appeal to you not to fall into the trap of those, who believe in violence and extremism. Reject those who want to form their government at gunpoint. I ask my Pashtun brothers to come forward for peace and support the People's Party." Malik Azmat said that Benazir Bhutto was very keen on renaming NWFP, provincial autonomy to smaller federating units, and setting up of trade activities with regional countries on the pattern of the European Union, adding BB's wishes were later materialized by former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

He said Pakhtoons strongly believed that she was martyred under a well-thought-out plan to keep the land of Pukhtoons backward, illiterate, and deprived of their rights.

Had BB been alive today, the destiny of the Pakhtoon nation would have definitely been changed as she was earnestly working for the fulfillment of the wishes and dreams of her illustrious father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who had a special attachment to Pakhtoons.

He said Benazir's martyrdom had weakened the dictatorship and restored genuine democracy in the country, adding BB had advocated for political, social, and economic empowerment of KP people and always laid great emphasis on their education, poverty alleviation, and establishment of industries-education institutes linkages to provide jobs to the unemployed and fresh graduates.

He said people's confidence in the anti-polio vaccination program was restored in KP after Benazir Bhutto Shaheed administered anti-polio drops to her daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in 1994, which dispelled all doubts against the vaccine. He said a polio-free Pakistan was the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and the present coalition government was making determined efforts to rid the country of poliovirus.

He said though Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was not among us today; however, her guiding principles, matchless thoughts, and vision were a great source of inspiration for people, political workers, and future generations.