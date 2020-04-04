UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Assigns Duties To Monitor COVID-19, Wheat Procurement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 10:05 PM

Chief Minister assigns duties to monitor COVID-19, wheat procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Budar has assigned ministers to monitor the wheat procurement campaign alongside the measures taken for the prevention of coronavirus in their respective districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Budar has assigned ministers to monitor the wheat procurement campaign alongside the measures taken for the prevention of coronavirus in their respective districts.

Communique has been issued form Chief Minister's office in this regard, said a hand out issued here.

Provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants will monitor wheat procurement campaign in the respective districts.

Chief Minister directed the ministers, advisors and special assistants to immediately contact with Health and food Departments besides district administration in this regard.

It was further directed that they would report to the Chief Minister office regarding coronavirus situation and wheat procurement campaign of their respective districts.

Provincial Ministers Ch Zaheer-ud-Din will monitor situation and the wheat procurement campaign in Faisalabad. Similarly, Rai Taimoor will monitor in Jhang, Maher Aslam in Chiniot, Ashifa Riaz in T.T. Singh, Yasmeen Rashid in Lahore, Hashim Dogar in Kasur, Malik Asad in Nankana, Mian Khalid in Sheikhupura, Raja Rashid Hafeez in Rawalpindi, Hafiz Ammar Yasir in Chakwal, Asif Mahmood in Jhelum, Malik Anwar in Attock, Ansar Majeed Khan in Sargodgha, Mumtaz Ahmed in Khushab, Ameer Muhammad Khan in Bhakkar, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed in Gujranwala, Muhammad Rizwan in Gujrat, Umer Farooq in Hafizabad, Muhammad Ajmal in Mandi Bahuddin, Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah in Narowal, Muhammad Akhlaq in Sialkot, Malik Noman in Sahiwal, Samsaam Bukhari in Okara, Faisal Hayat in Pakpattan, Sami Ullah Chaudhary in Bahawalpur, Shaukat Lalika in Bahawalnagar, Mohsin Leghari in Rahim Yar Khan, Muhammad Akhtar in Multan, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi in Khanewal, Zawar Warraich in Lodhran, Jahanzaib Khichi in Vehari, Hanif Pattafi in DG Khan, Hussain Bahadur Dareshk in Rajanpur, Abdul Hayi Dasti in Muzaffargarh and Syed Rafaqat Gillani will monitor wheat procurement and corona situation in Layyah.

Usman Buzdar said that the government would ensure the protection of health and safeguardingthe rights of cultivators. He said that avoiding coronavirus during wheat procurement campaignwas utmost necessary. Using machinery instead of human resource would be beneficial, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Rashid Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Muzaffargarh Narowal Pakpattan Rajanpur Vehari Attock Jahanian Government Wheat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan hails Governor Sarwar's ..

1 minute ago

World's virus toll tops 60,000 as advice on masks ..

1 minute ago

OPPO commits 6.2 Million to the Prime Minister COV ..

31 minutes ago

Lahore High Court expresses satisfaction over govt ..

1 minute ago

US Sanctions Undermining Iran's Ability to Fight C ..

1 minute ago

New York State Reports Record 10,841 New COVID-19 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.