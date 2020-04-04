Chief Minister assigns duties to monitor COVID-19, wheat procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Budar has assigned ministers to monitor the wheat procurement campaign alongside the measures taken for the prevention of coronavirus in their respective districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Budar has assigned ministers to monitor the wheat procurement campaign alongside the measures taken for the prevention of coronavirus in their respective districts.

Communique has been issued form Chief Minister's office in this regard, said a hand out issued here.

Provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants will monitor wheat procurement campaign in the respective districts.

Chief Minister directed the ministers, advisors and special assistants to immediately contact with Health and food Departments besides district administration in this regard.

It was further directed that they would report to the Chief Minister office regarding coronavirus situation and wheat procurement campaign of their respective districts.

Provincial Ministers Ch Zaheer-ud-Din will monitor situation and the wheat procurement campaign in Faisalabad. Similarly, Rai Taimoor will monitor in Jhang, Maher Aslam in Chiniot, Ashifa Riaz in T.T. Singh, Yasmeen Rashid in Lahore, Hashim Dogar in Kasur, Malik Asad in Nankana, Mian Khalid in Sheikhupura, Raja Rashid Hafeez in Rawalpindi, Hafiz Ammar Yasir in Chakwal, Asif Mahmood in Jhelum, Malik Anwar in Attock, Ansar Majeed Khan in Sargodgha, Mumtaz Ahmed in Khushab, Ameer Muhammad Khan in Bhakkar, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed in Gujranwala, Muhammad Rizwan in Gujrat, Umer Farooq in Hafizabad, Muhammad Ajmal in Mandi Bahuddin, Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah in Narowal, Muhammad Akhlaq in Sialkot, Malik Noman in Sahiwal, Samsaam Bukhari in Okara, Faisal Hayat in Pakpattan, Sami Ullah Chaudhary in Bahawalpur, Shaukat Lalika in Bahawalnagar, Mohsin Leghari in Rahim Yar Khan, Muhammad Akhtar in Multan, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi in Khanewal, Zawar Warraich in Lodhran, Jahanzaib Khichi in Vehari, Hanif Pattafi in DG Khan, Hussain Bahadur Dareshk in Rajanpur, Abdul Hayi Dasti in Muzaffargarh and Syed Rafaqat Gillani will monitor wheat procurement and corona situation in Layyah.

Usman Buzdar said that the government would ensure the protection of health and safeguardingthe rights of cultivators. He said that avoiding coronavirus during wheat procurement campaignwas utmost necessary. Using machinery instead of human resource would be beneficial, he added.