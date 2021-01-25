UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: 7 Deaths,607 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:10 PM

Coronavirus: 7 deaths,607 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another seven precious lives in 24 hours, whereas 607 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday across the province which turned the death toll to 4,568.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD),the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 154,017.

As many as 367 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,2 in Kasur,2 in Sheikhupura,6 in Nankana Sahib,1 in Rawalpindi,13 in Jehlum,4 in Gujranwala,6 in Hafizabad,4 in Sialkot,15 in Narowal, 36 in Gujrat,1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 55 in Faisalabad,2 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Chineot,1 in Sargodha,9 in Khoshab, 5 in Mianwali,17 in Bhakkar,6 in Jhang,12 in Multan,1 in Vehari,5 in Lodharan,1 in Dera Ghazi Khan,3 in Layyah,10 in Rajanpur, 2 in Muzaffargarh,13 in Bahawalpur,2 in Pakpatan,1 in Okara and three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,826,398 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 138,894 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

